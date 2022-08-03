Harvey Brasser

59, Carpenter by trade, loved the outdoors
Harvey William Brasser passed into the arms of Jesus on July 23, 2022 after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Denver on Sept. 25, 1962, to Roger and Ruth Brasser.
Harvey and his wife of 37 years, Mary Anna, lived in Denver until 1999 when they moved their family to Buena Vista.
Carpenter by trade, Harvey loved what he did. He took pride in creating beautiful, quality projects and his distinctive workmanship is visible all over Denver, Chaffee County and Oklahoma, as well as internationally in Haiti, Nicaragua and Mexico where he served on construction mission projects.
He loved the outdoors and thrived while playing basketball, hunting and jeeping above timberline with his friends and family.
Harvey’s greatest joy was his family: His wife Mary Anna (Moran) Brasser and children Cailin and Josh Bearss, Linsey and Carmen Curro and Tanner Brasser. He and Mary Anna have four grandchildren: Penelope, Olivia and Amelia Bearss, and Afton Curro.
Harvey is also survived by his parents Roger and Ruth Brasser, his siblings Wayne Brasser (Chris), Karen Veenstra (Larry) and Verna Camfferman, as well as six nieces and nephews and their expanding families.
Harvey is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents William and Marie Zuidema and paternal grandparents Harvey Raymond and Nellie (Ribbens) Brasser.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Aug. 6, at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd. in Buena Vistaon August 6 at 1 p.m. Dessert reception to follow. Live Streaming is available at clearviewbv.online.church
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista, if you are so inclined.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
