84, Navy vet, carpenter
Harold Leslie Engelbrecht passed away on Sept. 4, 2022 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Engelbrecht was born Aug. 1, 1938 in Pueblo.
Harold was a native Coloradoan born in Pueblo to Elizabeth Engelbrecht. When his father left the family, his mother had to tend to three small, energetic boys, and growing up was a struggle.
After crashing two of his uncle’s cars, Harold enlisted in the Navy in 1956 where he traveled the south seas and was based in Pearl Harbor for 4 years. His ship, DE 422, was hit with a Chinese torpedo on one of their missions.
After service to his country, he returned home to his true love, Shara, and they raised two boys, Leslie and Russell.
Harold chose his life-long trade to become a carpenter, and every weekend was spent taking the family all over his beloved state of Colorado.
He had vast knowledge about Colorado, while riding ATVs with Shara. Harold created a scrapbook of all the Colorado passes with pictures of elevation signs. He was a wood worker who recreated many of the “elevation” signs. He also created many of the signs you see in Jefferson County Park entrances.
Harold never met a stranger and could talk to anybody at any time. When he visited Texas once, he asked a random Texan, “So, what is the elevation of this town?” If he was grumpy at you, it probably meant he liked you. He loved cool cars. He loved people. He loved the Arkansas Valley. He loved Colorado. He loved his two children. He absolutely adored his two grandchildren and he absolutely loved and adored his two great-grandchildren. And he especially loved his wife, Shara (his best friend) of 55 years.
When camping and fishing, Harold always taught, “Pick up after yourself and leave the campsite a better place than when you got here.” Well, he left the world a better place altogether and we shall miss him.
He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Engelbrecht; his brother Theodore Engelbrecht; and his wife Shara Engelbrecht.
He is survived by his older brother Eugene Engelbrecht; his sons Leslie and Russell Engelbrecht; his grandchildren Nicole McChesney and Heather Engelbrecht; and his great-grandchildren Bly Duza and Lynn McChesney.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences can be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
