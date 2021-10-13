Glen Roberts

83, hunting guide and outfitter served with S&R
Glen Sterling Roberts, formerly of Buena Vista, went home to his Lord Oct. 5, in Grand Junction. He was 83.
Glen was born on December 25, 1937, in Blandinsville, Ill., to John S. and D. Maxine (Pestle) Roberts. He spent his childhood in Prescott, Ariz., and Boulder; and graduated from Boulder High School in 1955.
After graduation, Glen enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served for the next 2 years stationed in Guam, where he worked with missiles and photo intelligence.
Glen was previously married to Connie Perrill, and from this union his three children were born. He worked in the Climax Mine in Leadville, but was most proud of his time as a hunting guide and outfitter in Buena Vista. Glen was a member of the Buena Vista and Delta Search and Rescue, and the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society.
He was a history buff, especially Native American history. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the banjo and harmonica, climbing Colorado’s fourteeners, camping, river rafting, taking family trips to Lake Powell, and racing his ’67 Mustang in Nevada and Texas.
He will be greatly missed.
Glen is survived by his son, Keith (Lisa) Roberts of Colorado Springs; daughters Keri Hockett of Grand Junction, and Darcy (Jeff) Gott of Safford, Ariz.; brothers Karl (Jeannie) Roberts of Broomfield and Dennis (Diane) Roberts of Wilmette, Ill.; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Oct. 22 at Martin Mortuary.
Memorial contributions can be made in Glen’s name to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Mont. at www.stlabre.org
