Johanna Louise Gerda Britton passed away early on the morning of Dec. 12, 2022 and has found peace after her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She passed 15 days short of her 84th birthday.
Gerda was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Dec. 27, 1938, but spent her early years during the war in Osnabruck, Germany. There she survived many bombings and the complete destruction of her home, as well as a late night and dangerous escape across the German border into the Netherlands near the end of the war with her mother and brother. They eventually settled in her mother’s home town of Amersfoort, Netherlands.
This is where she met and married her husband, Jack, who was serving in the United States Air Force. After the birth of their first daughter, Debbie, they moved to Colorado. They eventually bought the Kaaskop Base which over the years included a gas station, storage units, sporting goods, restaurant, rafting businesses and rafting launch site, just south of Fisherman’s Bridge where they lived for 39 years.
Gerda and Jack lived in Buena Vista from 1964 to March 2016.
Gerda was a caring, devoted and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife who would do anything for her family. She laughed easily and often, and provided joy to her family and those she met, even in the last months of her life.
She loved history, cooking and music and was an accomplished guitar player. She also seamlessly and successfully managed their business from November 1977 through 2016.
She is survived by her husband Jack; daughters Debbie and Linda; sons Jack and Larry; grandchildren Kari, Kelly, Adam, Kathryn, Zachary, Laura, Christina and Keith; and great-grandchildren Kaiden, Johanna, Natalie, Jaxson, Izzy, Evee, Emberlyn, Decker, Maverick and Hudson.
Gerda will be deeply loved and forever missed.
No memorial service will be held.
