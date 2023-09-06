George Daniel Brower, 43 passed away suddenly on August 18, 2023, in Highland, Michigan, where he lived with his wife Stephanie and 3 kids: Kira, Creed and Brinley. George was born in Salida, CO, on December 22 1979 to Larry and Pamella Brower.
George followed in his fathers footsteps and started working for ASI before he graduated from BVHS in 1998. He worked his way up in the construction field and eventually worked in estimating. George loved his work and was very good at it.
George loved his family very much and talked about his wife and kids often. He was so proud of them. He will be sorely missed by so many family and friends. Taken from us way to soon. He will live on in our hearts forever. He will be missed everyday for the rest of our lives.
George was preceded in death by his brother Larry, Jr. and father Larry Brower. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stephanie; his daughter Kira, son Creed and Daughter Brinley; his mother Pamella Brower; brother James (Teddy) Brower, sister Kelly (Eric) Kaiser and sister Stacey (Bradley) Gordanier; and 3 nephews and 4 nieces. They all thought of George more as a big brother. They loved him very much. Arrangments have been made with Modetz Funeral Home in Waterford, Michigan.