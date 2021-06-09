Gail Kilgore

78, known for her quick wit and infectious smile
Gail Ann Meyer Kilgore of Florence passed away May 22 with family by her side.
She passed in hospice care at Penrose Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Gail was born to Richard Wilhelm Meyer and Viola Ruth Groen July 30, 1942, in Rockford, Ill. She moved with her family to Twin Lakes in 1958 when she was 16. Gail married James Emmett Irwin in 1960, divorced 1980 and then married John Joseph Kilgore in 1981.
Gail had a passion for animals and all activities outdoors. She enjoyed camping, horseback riding, hunting, fishing, hiking and boating.
One of her most extensive hobbies was conducting research into her family’s genealogy.
Gail enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her strength and perseverance.
Gail is survived by her five children including daughter Lynne Marie (Irwin) Dahl and husband Keith Dahl of Durango; son James Kevin Irwin and wife Vicky Irwin of Loveland; son Michael Patrick Irwin and wife Julie Irwin of Twin Lakes; son Richard “Rick” Andrew Irwin of Leadville; and son William “Bill” Shawn Irwin and wife Tina Marie Irwin of Divide.
Gail will be forever remembered by her 13 grandchildren: Patrick “Ryan” Dahl (Megan), Brandice Dahl Nobis (Andrew), Shawn Dahl (Rose) and Katherine Dahl Harter (Nathaniel); Shane Irwin (Kasi), Monica Irwin Michaud and Emily Irwin; Jessie Palmer (Dustin); Joseph “Joey” Irwin; William Irwin (Desiree), Erica Irwin (Tailer), McKaela Irwin Candelario (Carlo) and Shaelynn Irwin.
Gail will also be lovingly remembered by her 20 great-grandchildren: Melidy Jean, Haily Mae, Korbin Ryan, Claire Evelynn, Tristan Shawn, Landon Everett, Genevieve Lynne, James Nathaniel, Emeri Rose, Jameson Lee, Dayvanee Sky, Bellamee Raine, Kylee Leann, Nicklas James, Arianna Sloan, Ayla Nicole, Kaylea Marshae, Shawn William, Levi Thomas and Isabella Rose.
Gail is survived by her mother Viola Ruth Guyette of Woodlands, Texas, sister Marilyn Elaine Diamond, her brother Richard Wilhelm Meyer II (Michelle), and brother Gary K. Meyer (Allana). She leaves numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Joseph Kilgore and her father Richard Wilhelm Meyer.
A graveside service was held June 5 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
