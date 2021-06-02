Services for Mark B. Curry Jr., 96, of Payson, Ariz., and formerly of Nathrop, who passed away Jan. 14, will be held at 10:30 a.m., June 9, at 116 3rd Street in Kremmling.
A lunch will follow.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 10:39 am
