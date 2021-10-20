Franklin Springer

87, developed Mountain View Ranch
Franklin Earl Springer died Sept. 13 after several years of congestive heart failure.
He was born April 18, 1934, in Hereford, Texas to Jesse Earl Springer and Lillian Marie Fulkerson.
He graduated from West Texas University in 1956, where he met and married Marcena Reisdorph.
After moving to Amarillo, Texas, he worked as a jet mechanic instructor at Amarillo Air Force Base, and later became manager of Attebury Grain Elevator.
In 1964 he moved his family to Buena Vista, and managed Lost Creek Ranch, until he purchased his dream, Mountain View Ranch in 1972.
His vision led to the development of a subdivision where he designed and built homes for lot owners, and eventually to the development of sprinkler systems and hydro-electric plants.
After divorcing in 1998, Franklin continued improving the ranch.
Friends and family said he remained a longtime valued and respected resident of Buena Vista for 53 years.
Shortly after the sale of the ranch in 2017, he met his future wife Sylvia McCullough, the love of his life, and settled in Colorado Springs for his final 4 years.
They married Oct. 7, 2020. By then he had already become an important member of Sylvia’s family.
Friends and family said he will always be loved and missed by the many whose lives and hearts he touched in special ways.
They said his strong faith in the Lord brought him peace as he took his last Earthly breath and his first Heavenly breath to begin his eternal life with his Savior Jesus Christ, where they shall one day be reunited.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Gwyn Wallace; mother; father; and step-mother Esther Marie Nafzger.
Survivors include his sisters Leta Swatzell of Jacksonville, Fla., Susanna Barbian of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Twyla Skov of Sun City, Ariz.; his children Michelle Madd of Colorado Springs, Doug Springer of Boise, Idaho and David Springer of Fort Worth, Texas; and grandchildren Michelle Long of Dallas, Texas, Danielle Springer of Fayetteville, Ark., and Julianna Springer of Sumner, Texas; his beloved wife Sylvia Springer of Colorado Springs; and her family: Cindy and Jim Carson of Colorado Springs and Cindy’s children Nick Markowski of Midlothian, Texas, Alex Markowski of Holly Ridge, N.C., and Talia Markowski of Dallas, Texas.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Nov. 13 at Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel, 280 E. Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs and livestreamed at https://woodmenvalley.org/memorialstream
Monetary donations in Franklin’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements were with Return to Nature Funeral Home of Colorado Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.