81, served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966
Frank L. ‘Breezy’ Delker III passed away on November 29, 2021, in Littleton.
Frank was born and raised in Henderson, Ky. He was affectionately known to family and friends from Henderson as Breezy.
Frank was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and an enthusiastic member of BSA Troop 50, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1953, at the age of 14.
Frank graduated from Memorial High School in Evansville, Ind. and from St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966.
Frank lived and worked in a variety of places after his time in the military including Greenland and Polaris, Mont. He worked for the Bureau of Land Reclamation in Twin Lakes for many years.
Frank spent his retirement enjoying the outdoors in and around the Buena Vista area. He will be dearly missed.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank L. Delker, Jr., and Jeanne Manion Delker; his brother-in-law, Steve Smith; his uncle James Leo Manion, Jr.; his aunts Ruth Manion Clements and Mary Kate Manion Hopkins; and by many beloved aunts and uncles on the Delker side of the family.
Survivors include his sisters, Jeanne Gale Delker and Deanna Delker Smith, both of Nashville; his brother James ‘Jimmy’ Leo Delker and his wife, Anna Maria Delker, of Herndon, Va.; his aunt Camille Manion of Dallas; his nieces, Audrey Smith Hill of Houston and Emily Smith Theobald of Nashville; his four grandnieces; his cousins Michael Manion of Centennial and Mary Manion Fent of Dallas; and by many aunts, uncles and cousins on the Delker side of the family.
The funeral was May 28, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Henderson, Ky., with Father Larry McBride officiating, with a graveside service to follow at the Delker family plot in St. Louis Cemetery.
To contact the family with condolences, please email audreysmithhill@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.