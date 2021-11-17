Frances Helen Scott, wife of Gerald Wesley Scott and mother of Charles Alan and Michael Tacon Scott, all of Richmond, died suddenly on Nov. 6, 2021.
Frances was born in England on Nov. 16, 1940. Her parents were Lt. and Mrs. Alan Tacon Gardner-Brown.
She was a nurse and midwife and served with Save the Children in Nigeria, Yemen and Vietnam, where she met Gerald Scott in 1975 while he was serving as vice consul in Hue. After they were evacuated from Saigon and South Vietnam fell, they married.
The Foreign Service posted them to Italy, the U.S. Mission to the UN in New York, to Zaire, Kenya and then to Gambia, where Gerald served as ambassador from 1996 to 1998.
Frances and Gerald had three sons, one of whom died in childhood. Gerald and Frances moved to Richmond in 2013, where she made many friends, in great part through her activity in the Order of Malta, in which she was a Dame of Grace and Devotion.
Her funeral will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that if friends wish to make a memorial gift, they consider a contribution to the Holy Family Hospital of Bethlehem Foundation (birthplaceofhope.org/donate). The Foundation supports a maternity hospital in Bethlehem which is an Order of Malta charity.
