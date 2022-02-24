Floyd Fauser

83, Air Force vet enjoyed 47 years at Climax mine
Floyd Louis Fauser died Feb. 18, at his home in Buena Vista.
He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Colome, S.D.
Fauser served 4 years in the United States Air Force and 2 years in the reserves.
He enjoyed his job of 47 years at Climax Molybdenum Mine.
Friends and family said he was known as a quiet (not always) man who was a good listener. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, picnics and eating.
They said he will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife Carol; children Daniel (Jenny) Fauser and Rodney (Kathryn) Fauser; and grandchildren Brooke, Darrin and Blake.
There will be a celebration of life in the summer.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com
