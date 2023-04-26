Evelyn Brown

Alamosa resident and former Buena Vista resident Evelyn D. Brown died April 20, 2023 at the Evergreen Nursing Home in Alamosa.
Evelyn was born in Hawthorne, Calif. on December 15, 1928. She married Paul W. Brown and they enjoyed many years together until his death.
Evelyn had talents in music and dancing. She played the piano, organ, accordion and others. She was a butterfly that touched many in different ways throughout her life. She was an exceptional cook, seamstress and enjoyed life to the fullest.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie of Turlock, Calif.; son Steve of Merced, Calif.; four grandchildren; her siblings Shirley Godfrey of Richland, Wash., Betty Barkhurst of Rocklin, Calif., Louise Crist of Buena Vista and Harold Philips of Raton, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Charles Rayback and Hazel Anita Philips; both husbands Toby Hamilton and Paul Brown; and her daughters Cindy, Kay and Marsha.
Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, where she will be placed with her husband Paul W. Brown.
Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, tributes and words of comfort for Evelyn’s family, please visit www.RogersFunerals.com
