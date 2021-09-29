Ernest Cordova

83, settled in Buena Vista in 1959, rancher worked Climax mine
Ernest Guadalupe Cordova of Broomfield died on Sept. 20.
Ernie was born in Redwing where he learned early in life what it was like to be a cowboy while learning how to work hard at his family homestead.
He settled in Buena Vista marrying Karen Lumetta in 1959. Together they raised eight children. For over two decades he worked at the Climax Molybdenum Mine in Leadville while also working on his ranch in Buena Vista.
Ernie had a hard work ethic and upon retiring from the mine turned fulltime to raising cattle and putting up hay. Ernie loved spending extra time with his family working cattle, roping in the arena that he and his children built, having barbeques with family on holidays, and hunting with his children. However, Ernie and his wife of 34 years divorced in 1993.
Moving to Denver in 2000, he became the ranch manager for the large equestrian/lakefront Taylor Estate in Lakewood. The 122-acre estate, then one of the largest remaining parcels of private open land in the Denver area, was renowned for having hosted royalty and dignitaries. He worked for the Taylor Estate for 17 years before retiring for the second time.
Always teasing and joking, Ernie was a true cowboy that never lost his love for horses and raising cattle.
Ernie leaves behind the mother of his children, Karen Klugh (Cordova) of Buena Vista, son Curt Cordova of Buena Vista, son Clint Cordova of Salida, son Cliff Cordova of Cave Creek Arizona, daughter Christy Williams of Edgewood, TX, Son Cameron Cordova of Meridian, Idaho, son Casey Cordova of Brighton, son Cheston Cordova of Wellington, sister Ida Foley of Vallejo, Calif., brother Timothy Cordova of Grand Junction, sister Christine Andrews of Vernal, Utah, sister Anna Mae Roddy, Cheyenne, Wyo., brother Marvin Cordova, of Buena Vista, brother Rudy Cordova of Redwing, along with 24 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and his wonderful and gracious caregivers Michelle Lobato and Joanna Johnson, both of Broomfield.
Ernie is proceeded in death by his parents Solomon and Eleanor Cordova, daughter Corina Cordova, granddaughter Christa Loree Cordova, sister Mildred Tedrow, sister Liz Chacon, sister Dorothy Cardenas, brother Floyd Cordova, brother Bobby Cordova, sister Ruby Malouf and brother Jerry Cordova.
Funeral services will be held at at 3 p.m., Oct. 8 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista.
Graveside burial will be at Chama Cemetery in Redwing Oct. 9.
