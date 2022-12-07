Elmer Bartlow

Elmer Wayne Bartlow of Buena Vista passed Nov. 29, 2022 at his home.
Wayne was born June 2, 1930 in Woods County, Okla., to Earl and Rachel Bartlow. He grew up with eight siblings.
Wayne was a survivor from birth. He and his twin weighed in at approximately 2 pounds each.
Due to the Depression era, his family suffered many hardships. He overcame those hardships and served with three of his brothers in the Korean War.
He returned to marry the love of his life, began his family and his career with the Santa Fe Railroad. Wayne lived and developed many friends in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Colorado. Wayne never had a bad thing to say about anyone. He loved his faith, family, fishing and homemade ice cream.
He loved and was loved by many. A noble patriot, husband, father and grandfather and a solid follower of Christ, his kind will not be seen again to our nations loss.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marilyn (Bay) Bartlow; his children, Vickie (Harry) Ricke, Terry (Gina) Bartlow and Travis (Nancy) Bartlow; eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Mountain View Church of Christ, 16310 CR 306, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.