Edward Francis Jacobs of Buena Vista passed away in the comfort of his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Sept. 26, 2022.
Ed grew up in Salida and graduated from Salida High School. He has resided in Buena Vista for 25 years where he and his wife, Claudia, owned and operated a local business.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Francis Jacobs, as well as his brother Kenny Jacobs.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Claudia Jacobs; his brother Jim Jacobs (Cheryl); his two daughters, Jerri Mason (Chuck) and Katy Jones (Dennis); his two sons, Timothy Jacobs (Jan) and Terry Jacobs (Dina); grandchildren Jason (Mai), Sydni, Dean, Michael, Andie and Jack; and great-grandson Enoch.
Ed’s charm, smile and wit brightened our days. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
