Edwin Louis Winkelmeyer – Grandpa Wink, a.k.a. Ed – passed this fall in St. Louis, Mo.—the city where he was born—at 98.5 years old.
Fall was one of his most revered seasons, and he often spent it in Buena Vista, where he spent half his time. In that mountain town, some knew him from Faith Lutheran Church, others from local eateries and some from his time sitting in the bleachers or on a high school sports’ bus with a tin full of cookies as he traveled to support his local granddaughters in their athletic activities.
His love for the Sawatch range originated from his trips to Young Life Frontier Ranch as a boy and grew into owning a ski cabin west of town, where he entertained guests and family alike.
He shared his passion for food and reporting the weather with his three children and seven grandchildren often and made sure he was present in their lives every step of the way.
He’ll be greatly missed but remembered through his stories, favorite meals, Jeep rides, faith, generosity, very worn decks of cards, cleaning techniques, jars full of treats and specialized okra recipe gleaned from his time overseas in WWII.
He lives on through his children, Nancy, Chris and Martha, as well as his grandchildren, Emilyn, Kit, Kelly, Meredith, Ian, Jake and Amon.
After 30-something years, he has now rejoined his late and beloved wife, Carol. We hope they’re laughing together again as they find their answer to whether gardening is any fun in heaven, given that they always surmised there isn’t anything to weed up there.
A small family ceremony occurred in the days following his passing in St. Louis.
