77, Leadville native, Army vet worked at Climax mine for 30 years
Ed Slifka passed away peacefully in Buena Vista on June 30, after an abrupt battle with T cell lymphoma.
Ed was a second generation Leadville native. He was proud to be born and raised in the beautiful town of Leadville.
He graduated from Lake County High School in 1962 and in 1965 he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army for 2 years.
He met his late wife, Diana in 1964 and they were married in 1970 in the house he grew up in on Elm Street.
He and Diana later moved across the street from his childhood home to raise their two daughters, Carrie and Lori.
Ed worked at the Climax mine for 30 years in addition to spending time in Elko, Nev., at the Barrick Gold Mine for a short period of time when Climax was closed in the 1990s. He finished his working years at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
Once retired, he continued working to improve his beloved home in Twin Lakes. It became his sanctuary.
For Ed, his family always came first. He loved his mountains, the quaking aspens and all the wonders of nature. His favorite places in Lake County included Dry Union Gulch and the Forebay area of Twin Lakes.
Ed had a special place in his heart for the three golden retrievers he had as well as his other two grandpuppy goldens.
He is survived by his two children, Carrie (Travis) Slifka-Willschau and granddaughter Kendall and Lori (Logan) Slifka-Myers and several nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ed and Emily Slifka, brothers Fred and Robert, who died in infancy and so many friends and relatives.
His only grandchild Kendall was his buddy. They spent hours laughing, playing and taking buggy rides around Pan Ark. Their bond was very special.
Until we meet again.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to The Friends of Twin Lakes (231 Lang, Twin Lakes, CO 81251) in Ed’s honor.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.