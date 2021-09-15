Ed Sampson

96, WWII Army Air Corps vet lived in BV 60+ years
Edgar N. Sampson passed away on Sept. 7. He died peacefully with his beloved wife Margaret by his side.
Born in Racine, Wisc., March 4, 1925, Ed was a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps.
Ed graduated from the University of Wisconsin and the University of New Mexico.
He married the love of his life in February 1957.
Ed and Margaret lived a wonderful life in Buena Vista for more than 60 years and were blessed with four children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Ed worked for the Buena Vista Correctional Facility for over 31 years.
The family will be holding a private burial service.
