Edwin E. Robb passed away at his home in Buena Vista on April 22, 2023.
Born in Illinois, and moving to Phoenix, Ariz., then El Centro, Calif., and eventually moving to Buena Vista where he resided and settled for 27 years.
Ed was a repairman. His favorite thing about his job was meeting and visiting with his older customers who then became his friends.
He thought there were no better cars than Oldsmobiles and no dogs better than Boston terriers, especially Pooch, his beloved dog.
He was on the search and rescue team, loved to watch racing (a favorite was Nascar), watching old Westerns, the American flag, photography where he developed his pictures in his darkroom and riding his ATV with his wife Connie at Fourmile. Family was very important to him, and cuddling the babies was the best part of being a dad and granddaddy.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Robb (Greiner); sons, Edwin E. Robb, Jr. (Sacramento, Calif.), Robert “Bud” Robb (Karen) (Buena Vista), Kenneth Robb (Heather) (El Centro, Calif.); daughters, Edwina Robb (Yuma, Ariz.), Maria King (John) (Buena Vista), Rhea McKinney (Mesa, Ariz.); sister, Evelyn Miller (Kenney, IL); and 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ed’s service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista with interment to follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
