Dorothy Anne Kokes Dobson passed away at her home in Buena Vista Aug. 6.
She was born Oct. 28, 1925 to Anne Jelinek Kokes Ingram and William Charles Kokes in Ord, Neb.
Dottie lived in Washington, D.C., and Springfield and Fredericksburg, Virginia, before relocating to Buena Vista in 2013 to be closer to her granddaughters and their families.
Dottie made friends easily and was a vibrant participant in many community activities and church groups.
She will be greatly missed by her devoted family; son, William Dobson, former daughter-in-law Dr. Moira Forsythe, granddaughters Danielle and Alexandra Forsythe, their husbands Austen Andersen and Andre Spino-Smith and great-grandchildren Oden and Ostara Andersen.
She was preceded in death by her husband M. Daniel Dobson, her brother Donald Kokes, son Daniel R. Dobson and step-father Herbert Ralph Ingram as well as countless dear friends and family.
Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. A service in honor of Dottie will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 28, at St. Rose of Lima in Buena Vista with a reception to follow at 12:15 p.m.
Dorothy Dobson will be laid to rest beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.
