Dorothy Clair

Our mother Dorothy Irene Clair passed away Nov. 29, 2022 at her son’s home in Mosca.
Dorothy was born in Alamosa, March 9, 1935 to Roy Stephens and Agnes Pearl Stephens White. She had one sibling sister Betty who preceded her in death.
Dorothy graduated in May 1953 from Alamosa High School. That is where she met Donald Clair and was married April 20, 1953 in Taos, N.M.
Dorothy very much enjoyed band and playing the saxophone. Shortly after graduating high school, she started a family and mothering became her full-time passion. Scouting and supporting her seven children in school and sporting events was something she enjoyed most. Her last years were spent working on the yard, daily visits to Jan’s Restaurant with Debra and being with her best friend “Yorkie” Max.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her son Douglas and her daughter Denise.
Her memories live through her sons Donald Jr. and David of Mosca and her daughters Debra of Buena Vista, Deanna Brown of Mosca and Darlene Cinnamon of Antler, Okla. Dorothy was blessed with 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at Rogers Family Mortuary in Alamosa on Dec. 12, 2022 with Burial in Buena Vista at Mt. Olivet Cemetery the same day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ark-Valley Humane Society and may be sent to PO Box 1335 Buena Vista, Colorado 81211. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.rogersfunerals.com
