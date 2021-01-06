88, former secretary at Avery elementary school
Doreen Snyder passed away Jan. 4.
Doreen was born Oct. 29, 1932 in McDonald, Kan.
She grew up in Englewood, and graduated from Englewood High School in 1950. On March 10, 1951 she Married Jim Snyder at Barbers Point, Hawaii.
Jim and Doreen moved to Buena Vista in 1967. Doreen was a secretary at Avery elementary (now Avery-Parsons Elementary School). She was a member of First Baptist in Buena Vista.
After retiring she and Jim became snowbirds, splitting their time between Florence, Ariz., and Buena Vista.
Eventually they sold their Buena Vista home and moved to Florence.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents Abraham and Ina Lee, her brother Ron and sister Lura.
She is survived by her husband Jim of Florence, daughter Lynn Cochran (James) of Parker, daughter Lea Nachtrieb (Scott) of Highlands Ranch, son Jeff (Rabakah) of Conway, Ark., son Donovan (Julie) of Montrose as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
