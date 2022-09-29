91, Left many grandchildren
Donna Jean Fowler, formerly of Buena Vista, passed peacefully on Sept. 12, 2022 at her home in Poncha Springs with her two children at her side.
Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband Chester and daughter Donna Lee.
She is survived by her sons David (Rosalie) of Lebanon, Mo., Robert (Wanda) of Poncha Springs and daughter Paula Fowler of Poncha Springs, along with four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
