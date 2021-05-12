Owned, operated Jan’s Restaurant for 30 years
Donald Delp of Buena Vista passed away peacefully May 3 of natural causes.
Donald and his wife Janice were married for almost 31 years. They owned and operated Jan’s Restaurant in Buena Vista for the last 30 years.
Donald is a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army and served many deployments including Vietnam. For his service he received, among others, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Donald is survived by his wife Jan, two brothers Larry and Harry Delp; step children Jim Atchison, Jeff Rubert, Donna Clark, Kim DeLorme, Brad Clark; several nieces and many grand and great grandchildren. His death was preceded by his mother Mary Cox and brother Robert “Bobby” Delp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date where Donald will be laid to rest with his mother and brother in Clarksville, Tenn.
