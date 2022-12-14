Don Angell

Don Wesley Angell of Buena Vista, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Columbine Manor in Salida.
He was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Arlington, Kan. to Johnny and Leora Angell.
When he was a young man, Don met the love of his life, Nancy Green, in Medicine Lodge, Kan., and they were later married in Alva, Okla. They raised three sons, and Don’s family was his pride and joy.
He was a farm boy who grew up with strong values for hard work which showed in his care for animals and love for outdoor projects. He served in the U.S. Navy as a pipefitter aboard the USS Kearsarge and received his Honorable Discharge in 1966.
He was a master plumber in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado and later became a skilled general contractor who enjoyed taking on challenging projects.
While living in Salida and nearing his retirement, Don and Nancy started a Christian ministry beginning with youth groups. After a while, they felt led to prison ministry and after receiving the required credentials, were allowed to enter the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Their ministry began in the boot camp and progressed to the main facility as well. Their final ministry was to the elderly at Columbine Manor in Salida.
Don was well known for his integrity, honesty and great sense of humor. He was a great singer and had a fondness for old southern gospel music and hymns of the church. His unique voice gave him the ability to sing acapella, and his family was blessed when he sang. He will be greatly missed, but his voice is now raised in heaven as he sings with the Heavenly Choir.
Don is survived by his wife and three sons, Patrick Angell (Judy), Steven Angell (Susan) and Andy Angell; two brothers: Doug Angell (Mary) and Bill Angell (Sherri); three grandchildren: Patricia Angell, Austin Angell and Melissa Angell; Five great-grandchildren: Dillon Angell, Alexis Marquez, McKenz Marquez, KeAnna Angell and Robert Angell as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 15, 2022, 11 a.m. at Living Waters Church located at 5300 East Hwy 50, Salida. Interment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery after service.
Arrangements were made with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, Salida. Online condolences may sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.