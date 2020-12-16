90, moved to BV in ‘60s, clinical social worker at BV Reformatory
Diane Bails passed away Dec. 11, at home in Parker, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. A memorial service will be conducted via Zoom by the Reverends Rebecca Poos and Sally Lentz-Palmer. The service will be held at 1 p.m., Dec. 27.
If you would like a link to attend, please send an email message to dianegbails@gmail.com to receive the link.
Diane Glass was born May 13, 1933, in Illinois, the only child of Dorothy and Elwin E. Glass.
Her early life was spent in Bloomington and Peoria. Once in high school, she convinced her dad to move the family to Colorado.
Diane graduated Salutatorian from Evergreen High School and then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder. Later in life, Diane earned her Master’s degree in psychology/clinical social work from the University of Colorado–Colorado Springs and from Western State College.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Bails and by both parents.
Diane met Jim Bails in Evergreen. They shared a remarkable friendship and love of life. Diane and Jim were married at the Episcopal Church in Evergreen surrounded by parents and various cousins. They had two children, Mark and Jennifer.
While residing for many years in Evergreen, they built a house and worked for the city of Denver Parks as the concessionaires for the boat house on Evergreen Lake, renting boats in the summer and ice skates in the winter.
It was on Evergreen Lake that Mark and Jennie learned valuable life lessons from their parents on how to bail boats and swim after falling out of boats, how to ice skate and to pick up trash on sticks.
In the late 1960s, Diane and Jim decided to relocate to Buena Vista to begin a new adventure because they felt Evergreen had grown too big. In Buena Vista they found the house of their dreams – an antique Victorian house which needed very much love and even more renovation.
Years were spent steaming off layers of wallpaper, laying and sanding hard wood floors, building kitchen cabinets and bringing the house back to its glory. After it was completed, Diane entered photos of their renovation in the Better Homes and Gardens Renovation Contest entered by professionals and came within one vote of winning.
For many years Diane was employed by the Buena Vista branch of the U..S Post Office, faithfully putting up the mail even on Christmas mornings. She and Jim purchased one little derelict house at a time in town and refurbished them in what was considered a family project. They were the original “flip it” crew with Jim doing the rebuilding and Diane adding her flair for decorating.
After the great sadness of Jim’s death at the age of 39, Diane worked to complete her Master’s degree, commuting to Colorado Springs or Gunnison after working for the day and driving home many nights across South Park in the worst of blizzards.
She began her new career in clinical social work at the Buena Vista Reformatory. She retired after 20 plus years from a job she loved and found very satisfying. During this time, she had designed and built her new home on the Collegiate Peaks Golf Course. She loved her home and was greatly distressed when she needed to move in with her daughter after a decline in health.
There were many things Diane loved and was passionate about. First and foremost, she loved her husband and children. Together they loved art, painting, throwing pots on a potter’s wheel, growing exotic varieties of cacti and, of course, her chow chows.
Jim and Diane loved the Garden Club and were responsible for assisting in the planting of many evergreen trees in Buena Vista parks. They loved being partners at square dances, playing cards games by the fireplace, live theatre, singing around the player piano and dinner parties with their friends.
Always believing that the best things in life are free, Diane and Jim thoroughly enjoyed the mountains around Buena Vista. They discovered and knew every steep, scary road throughout the area which they sought out on their weekly jeep trips.
Diane had a great love of photography and documented all family events, large and small, in carefully constructed albums spanning decades. She loved skiing and still skied in later life with her friends. Diane was always creative and artistic. When they were young, she hand-sewed all the kid’s clothing. Every dress had a matching dress for Jennie’s doll. She baked homemade bread, cookies, and dinners.
One of her hobbies was creating unique parties for the children on special occasions. She would incorporate a chore and make it a fun activity such as a backyard camping excursion where the kids picked the apples from the trees which needed to be harvested.
Later in life, she especially loved chocolate and bachelor buttons, flax, and daisies. Diane thrived on intellectual discussions at the Congregational United Church of Christ and her strong friendships there. Lastly, she passionately believed in a place for everything and everything in its place.
Diane is survived by her son Mark and his wife Valerie Kline; daughter Jennie Orgaard and her husband, Jim; her granddaughter, Dorothy Walker and husband Pete. She has three great grandchildren, Chance, Jonathan, and Abigail. She also has two step grandchildren, Erik Orgaard and Zac Wallace.
As a founding contributor to Ark Valley Humane Society, Diane personally adopted and loved many dogs and cats over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate continued contributions and support to the efforts of Ark Valley Humane Society in the community.
