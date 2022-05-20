Spent much time in nature, loved her grandchildren more than life itself
Diana Swedhin passed away at her home April 9, 2022, after a short battle with cancer.
Diana was a 1989 graduate of University of Colorado-Boulder, with a Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy and spent nearly 30 years working as a registered pharmacist in Colorado as well as Kentucky.
She started her pharmacy career in Leadville at Sayer McKee Pharmacy then left to open the City Market Pharmacy in Buena Vista where she worked several years before becoming a relief pharmacist for Wal-Mart in both Southern Colorado and Kentucky. She retired in 2017.
She loved her grandchildren more than life itself. She spent her winter months nurturing her plants, summers in her gardens, watching and feeding hummingbirds and taking long walks with Rikki in the mountains as well as along the beaches in New Zealand, North Carolina, Florida and Mexico gathering shells and creating memories.
She was preceded in death by her father, SFC Phillip Vander-Weg.
She is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Rikki; sons, Keith, Auckland, New Zealand; Brian (Jennifer), Charlotte, N.C.; and daughter, Celina Long (Jonathon), Fruita; eight grandchildren; mother, Johanna Vander-Weg, Hopkinsville, Ky.; brother, Robert (Kim) Vander-Weg, Hopkinsville, Ky.; and sister, Liana Webb (Phil), Salem, Ore.
Diana was cremated and requested no service nor memorials. Donations in her name can be made to the Ark Valley Humane Society.
