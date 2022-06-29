Loved living life on the edge, and returning to BV
Derek W. Calvert died on his birthday due to a fatal motorcycle accident June 21 near Farmington, N.M.
He was born June 21, 1980, in Salida to Gerri and Bill Calvert.
He spent growing up with Bill and stepmother Carol in his earlier years and then moved to Pueblo and lived with his mother. After Pueblo, he returned to Buena Vista before his journey traveled to different places in Colorado for different reasons, but always returned to Buena Vista.
He would work odd jobs here and there. He enjoyed the outdoors and living with nature and living life on the edge.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Bill and Anne Anderson and Cal Calvert all of Buena Vista.
He is survived by mother Gerri in Pueblo West and father Bill Calvert and Carol, Aspen, Saran, Austin, Milo and sister Dee Dee and Seth Brunell and grandmother Marion Calvert, all of Buena Vista; uncles Ernie and Jim Calvert of Buena Vista, Bob and Carol Anderson of Buena Vista, aunts Patti and Scott Erchel of Buena Vista, Stephanie and Jason of Hutchinson, Minn., Judy Anderson and Susan Wilson of Florence and numerous cousins and nephews in Buena Vista, Texas and California and his extended family in New Jersey.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date.
