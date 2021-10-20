Delia Mahon

91, seamstress taught her daughters to sew
Delia Patricia Mahon passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 2 at her apartment at the Touchmark Assisted Living in Helena, Mont.
Our beautiful mother and wife of John Mahon was born on July 19, 1930, the youngest daughter of Peter and Marie McKenna in Buena Vista.
She and her older sisters, Alice and Mary, lost their mother to an infection in 1932, and were taken in by Peter’s sister Delia, and her husband Tom Cyr who raised them in Buena Vista. They were all good friends with the Mahon family and as small children, Patsy’s sister Alice played with her future husband John Mahon.
At 17, she was reacquainted with John at a local Grange meeting and he determined right then that she would be his wife.
She continued her high school career and dated other young men, but John continued to pursue her determined to win her heart. They dated and he asked her to marry him.
He fondly called her Patsy and my Tisa. They were married Dec. 26, 1950. They adopted a daughter Julie and then had daughter Kristy and sons Michael and Thomas.
She was an accomplished seamstress, sewed her children’s clothes, and taught her daughters to sew.
She was a wonderful mother and raised her children with great love and care.
The family moved to many towns as John worked for the Forest Service as a contract timber manager and as a logging manager at several lumber mills.
They moved to Townsend, Mont., in 1986 when John took a job as manager of the R-Y Timber, Inc. Lumber Mill.
At 60, she went to work at the Townsend Nursing Home where she was activity director for 10 years. She spent many years tending a garden, canning fruits and vegetables and often entering her goods in the county fair. She loved to bake, cook and keep her home.
Most important to her was her faith in God and His son Jesus, her Savior.
She and our father have 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
A local Catholic Church service in Townsend will be planned next spring, and a graveside service in Buena Vista in the summer of 2022, where their ashes will be buried alongside many family members.
