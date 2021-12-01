87, had many friends in BV
Delbert James Moeder of Hartsel passed away Nov. 24.
Born Oct. 27, 1934 in Kansas. Delbert is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Cynthia (Roger) Aitken, his brothers John (Dorothy) and Raymond (Linda) and his sister Delores Bongartz; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
Delbert was proceed in death by his daughter Norma Lee Carey, brothers Gary, Bobby and Willard, sisters Viola and Anita and parents Chris and Bertha (Schaffer).
He attended church in Buena Vista at St. Rose of Lima and had many friends there.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary is set for 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista.
Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
