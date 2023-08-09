Daryell Mueller passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2023, with her family and beloved cat, Nina, by her side. Mueller was born to James Clifford and Marian Cameron Prentice on April 18, 1944, in Los Angeles, CA.
She married John Edward Mueller on September 15, 1962, in Central City, CO. They had been married 42 years at the time of his death in 2004. Together they had three daughters, Shelly, Julie and Brenda.
Incredibly strong and fiercely independent, Daryell loved her family above all, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Each gave her a tremendous amount of joy and pride.
Always involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives, she was a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, a Softball Coach and a gifted seamstress. She made many of her girls' clothes, Halloween costumes and Prom dresses. She also pierced her girls' ears along with many of their friends. She attended thousands of sporting events between her girls and grandchildren. She made thousands of batches of cinnamon rolls, cookies and cupcakes for classroom parties, birthdays and any other celebration for which she thought baked goods were necessary.
She spent 25 years working in the Cafeteria for the Buena Vista School District, first in the kitchen at the elementary school and ending her career in 1996 as the head of the Cafeteria at the middle and high schools. As the head baker, she was and is still well-known for her homemade Cinnamon Rolls.
During retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies: gardening, scrapbooking, card making and quilting, where she looked forward to spending time with her many friends in the different clubs. She made it a priority to have breakfast weekly with a group of close friends.
Mueller is survived by daughters Shelly (Shawn) Williams, Julie (Vern) Plackner, Brenda (Doug) Troudt and "adopted" daughter Cindy (Bob) Bernhardt.
Mom also held a special place in her heart for yet another "daughter" Kate Fogg; grandchildren, William Plackner (Brittany Hathaway), Kelsie (Caleb) Carr, Cody (Quincey) Troudt, Josh Williams, Rylie (Chance) Ogden and Dezi Bernhardt; and great-grandchildren, Daxton and Amaryllis Troudt and numerous extended family, nieces, nephews and many other children who consider her their Grandma (Bam Bam).
Daryell was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband John and her siblings: James Prentice, Margaret (Mitzi) Ashcraft, Elizabeth (Jeannie) Dillon, her twin Charles (Doug) Prentice and grandchildren Jenna Lee Mueller-Blank, Justin Avery Mueller-Blank and Taylor Lee Williams.
Due to gracious donations of blood, Mom received infusions and transfusions of platelets and blood weekly during the last 18 months of her life.
One of her last wishes was that, in lieu of flowers, she asked that friends and family please donate blood when and where available if they’re able. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 9, 2-6 pm, at the American Legion Hall in Buena Vista, CO. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.