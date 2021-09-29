Darlene Hoffman

Avid outdoorswoman loved her 4-legged friends
Darlene Teresa Hoffman, better known by her friends and family as Toni, passed away peacefully Sept. 8.
Toni, born in 1947, grew up on Miami Beach, Fla., where she graduated from Beach High.
Toni then went on to undergraduate school at LSU in Baton Rouge, and UF Gainesville for grad school where she studied education with a specialty in the German language.
After her studies, Toni taught German at the university level, she lived and taught in both South Carolina and Georgia before her travels and career took her to Gunnison, where she taught for a year before retiring.
From there Toni ended up in the beautiful city of Buena Vista in the 1990s where she called home for the rest of her years.
Toni was a lover of travel and passionate about visiting new countries around the world.
She was an avid outdoorswoman, enjoying hiking, biking, rafting and cross-country skiing.
However, Toni’s favorite past time was spending time with her 4-legged family members and friends, she devoted countless hours to helping dogs and cats in need of care and was actively involved with the BV Humane Society.
Toni is survived by her nephew Jason Hoffman and brother Michael Hoffman.
Her laughter and beautiful smile with always be remembered with joy.
