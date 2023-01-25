Danny Weyand

Daniel “Danny” Leon Weyand of Quinter, Kan., left this world on Jan. 8. He passed away in his sleep due to inoperable cancer.
Danny was born May 26, 1947 to Gilbert and (Elberta) Ruth Weyand. He was the third of four children. When he was of age to serve in the Vietnam War, he enlisted in the Navy and ended up serving 4 years in the Brown Water Navy where he earned the nickname “Red”.
Later on, he married and had a daughter, and his family moved to Buena Vista for work opportunities. There, he worked at the local lumber yard before starting D&C Auto Glass in Buena Vista and later acquiring Heides’ Mobile Glass in neighboring Salida. For several years, his daughter worked with him to support these businesses. After she graduated high school and moved to Aurora, he eventually moved back to his hometown.
Danny liked to work hard and enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, swimming and various other outdoor activities. He was a proud member of the VFW, loved riding motorcycles and playing with his cats and dogs.
Danny leaves behind his daughter Amy Weyand of Aurora; sister Joyce Rohr of Quinter, Kan.; aunt Mildred Jamison of Redding, Calif.; two nieces, six nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his daughter’s mother, Tonya.
Funeral arrangements are to be decided in the coming weeks. Friends and family will be notified.
