69, Army veteran, worked hard and played harder
Howard Daniel “Danny” McCoy, Jr. passed away July 30, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyo.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1952 in Ardmore, Okla. to Howard D. McCoy Sr. and Fontella (Sally) Bean. Danny was the oldest of four children.
The family moved to Colorado in 1958, settling in Buena Vista where he lived until he enlisted in the Army in 1971. After being discharged he moved back to Colorado where he met and married Sally Baltzell and they had their first two children.
They moved to Rock Springs, Wyo. in 1981 where Danny started his 28-year career at Bridger Coal and their son was born. He later divorced and met his current wife, Nancy, in 1996 and they made it official in 2006.
Danny had always said he grew up in paradise (Buena Vista) but he loved all that Wyoming had to offer such as fishing, hunting and all the wide open spaces.
He was also able to pursue his all-time favorite hobby of buying high and selling low. He always had projects going on fixing up old cars, trucks, and one rat rod. Danny was always available to help you fix your vehicles and actually worked on a ford, once. He loved tinkering in his garage and bs-ing with his friends.
Danny worked hard and played harder. He was a great dad, the best brother and a caring husband. You knew when he was around because he had such a distinctive voice and infectious laugh. Danny retired from Bridger Coal in 2009 and started spending winters in Arizona when the Wyoming cold got too much. He absolutely loved his time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife Nancy; children Erin Larson and husband Damon of Mack, and Ryan McCoy; brother Benny and wife Mary of Casa Grande; sisters Jane Smith and husband Bill of Alburquerque, N.M., Cindy Stange and husband John of Casa Grande; grandchildren Addison Larson, Easton Larson, Mallory McCoy and Paxton McCoy; as well as several nieces, nephews and two uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Fontella McCoy, and several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY.
Inurnment will take place in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at a later date.
