Daniel Mascarenas of Buena Vista died Dec. 29, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born August 29, 1941 in Dixon, N.M. to Ospecio and Isabelle Mascarenas.
He went to work up at Climax molybdenum mine in Leadville in 1960 until he retired in 2013.
He married his beautiful wife Beatrice E. Pacheco in 1961.
Daniel was a hard-working man, who devoted his entire life providing for his wife and the joy of his entire life: His four daughters.
He loved summer days sitting in his backyard and taking care of his lawn. Although he was from New Mexico, he loved the Colorado mountains and this is where he always considered to be his home.
Daniel, “Danny” to all his Climax buddies, will be missed very much.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Beatrice and daughter Isabelle. He is survived by his daughter Jeanette (Omar) Ibrahim, Danette (Jeff) Scibetta and Becky (Rocky) Porco. He has four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters and three brothers, all who reside in New Mexico.
