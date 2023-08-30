D. Lounell Thayer-Rush

July 9, 1925 – August 18, 2023
Born to Fleta M. (Fennel) Dotson and Roy H. Dotson in a rural area between Paducah and Murray, Kentucky on July 9, 1925. Lounell passed away at the age of 98 on August 18, 2023 in Colorado Springs.
Lounell was married on March 24, 1945, to Donald L. Thayer, who preceded her in death in August 1988. They built a home together in Allen Park, Michigan where they lived for 15 years and moved to Colorado in 1964 after falling in love with a piece of property owned by Mr. E. L. Hoppe north of Buena Vista. They purchased the ranch on Pine Creek together and moved there as soon as they could. She still lived there until she needed more services and care than could be offered at the ranch.
Lounell was married on July 6, 2002, to Earl E. Rush (Bud) at Pine Creek. When they could no longer stay at the beloved ranch, they moved to Brookdale at Patriot Heights in Colorado Springs. Bud took great care of her in their apartment for many years until she passed. They celebrated 21 years together in July of this year. She was survived by Earl at the time of her passing.
After a long career as an administrative assistant in many locations in Allen Park, Michigan and Colorado Springs, Lounell worked at the Colorado State Reformatory in Buena Vista for 10 years before retiring to take care of Don. She worked for the Warden and made many friends from there.
One of her fond remembrances was she danced with Mr. Henry Ford at her high school in Dearborn, Michigan. She liked cooking and entertaining people at the ranch, especially with cookouts and picnics and often a sparkling beverage. She and her sister, Barbara, would often enjoy weekend adventures around the Buena Vista area in a Jeep of some sort and a packed picnic. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends from all over the country, young and old. She outlived most of the old ones.
She leaves behind many friends in the Arkansas Valley area as well as in Colorado Springs. Lounell is survived by her sister Barbara Marshall of Greensboro, Alabama, a nephew Phillip Marshall (Lisa) and children of Moundville, Alabama, and a niece Kim Marshall of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Daughters Kay Davis and Nikki Brooker (John Hartung) of Colorado Springs, grandsons Kevin Brooker (Delena), Matt Brooker (Lisa) and Judd Davis. She will be greatly missed by her adored great-grandchildren, Natalie Brooker, Cole Brooker, Emilia Brooker, Elliana Brooker and Cameron Davis. Any one of these children would bring a great big smile to her face and a request for a big hug when visiting.
She has three step children Michele Halliday (Doc), Dennis Rush (Debra), Chris Rush (Carolyn) and many grand and great-grandchildren on that side of the family.
Donations may be made to the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, PO Box 1414, Buena Vista CO 81211. She will be interred at the ranch at Pine Creek in a plot next to Don with family in attendance.
A celebration of life will be held by the original cabin at Pine Creek with food, beverage, and song provided on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.