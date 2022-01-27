On Jan. 13, Cynthia Ann Rauch, our beloved wife, mom and Grammy, completed her race on earth and ran into the arms of Jesus.
Cindi was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on Oct. 30, 1960 to John and Mary Pfoutz. She spent the first 14 years of her life in El Paso, Texas before moving to Oklahoma City, Okla. in 1974. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1982 with a degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology.
Cindi and her husband, Brad, met at church in the fall of 1982 and were married on Feb. 11, 1984. They established their home in Oklahoma City before moving to Buena Vista in 1999.
They are blessed with three children, Jared Rauch of Greeley, Coulter Rauch of Buena Vista and Addison Rauch of Buena Vista. Our family grew with the addition of two wonderful daughters-in-law, Jennifer Rauch of Greeley and Stephanie Rauch of Buena Vista, along with four precious grandchildren, Beckett, Thatcher, Tenley and Hannah Rauch, who are Cindi’s pride and joy.
In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, Cindi is survived by her brother and sister, John Pfoutz and Jennifer Thomas, both of Oklahoma City. Along with four nephews, a niece and numerous cousins and life-long friends from coast to coast. She has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, older sister Suzanne and sister-in-law Shelly Pfoutz.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Fellowship Church in Buena Vista. The church is located at 608 S. San Juan Ave.
Cindi knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and it is the hope of our family that all who read this will trust in Him for their salvation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center, donations can be made electronically through their website.
Commented