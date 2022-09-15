From the families of Billy Cordova, we want to thank each and every one of you (as we know there are so many of you) who donated your time, money, food, efforts, calls, tears, prayers, and compassion during this time. We love and appreciate every one of you. It means more than words can ever explain. We know that it may be impossible but we do want to thank the businesses that provided for Billy’s memorial service and the BBQ Celebration of Life. They include:
Buena Vista School District, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Buena Vista Police Department/Colorado State Troopers, Clearview Community Church, Growing Wild Flowers, Scratch Kitchen, QT Cakes, Yummy Cake Creations, Frosted Fantasies and Brown Dog Coffee.
Thank you all for your amazing support in this community.
The Cordova family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.