Colleen Rollings

68, respected special education teacher, had a passion for family, politics and cats
Colleen Margaret Rollings was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Following a long life, she died of lung cancer at home surrounded by her husband and son on March 24, 2022.
Colleen was born on August 3, 1953 in Denver. She graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango where she met her husband, Thomas “Tom” Rollings. They traveled together before moving back to Durango where they welcomed their two children, Ryan and Rachel.
The family moved to Farmington, N.M. to pursue work before obtaining Master’s degrees in Special Education from Adams State College in Alamosa. There they enjoyed a grueling mix of simultaneous work, education and parenthood.
After a brief time in Ordway, the family moved to Coffeyville, Kan. where Colleen became a respected special education teacher who helped hundreds of youths during her career of over 20 years.
In 2006 her daughter Rachel was killed in a car accident, changing the course of her life. Colleen longed for the peace provided by the mountains of her childhood and retired to Buena Vista.
There she designed, decorated and cared for her home of which she was immensely proud. She also taught home management skills for Habitat for Humanity, helping dozens of families find their first home.
For the next 12 years she enjoyed visiting and caring for her grandchildren as well as spending time with her vibrant community of friends, with whom she was able to share her passion for family, politics and cats.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Tom; her son, Ryan; her grandchildren, Zebulon, Eliza and Jane; and her brothers, Martin and Sean.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the VFW hall in Johnson Village.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
