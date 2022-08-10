Colin Morrissey
29, Loved to hear what a customer needed and find a way to make it happen
Colin Edward Morrissey passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2022.
He was born in Salida on Nov. 1, 1992 to John and Audrey Morrissey. He grew up in Chaffee County living in Salida, Nathrop and Buena Vista. He graduated from Buena Vista High School in 2011.
While living in Chaffee County, he worked at Monarch Ski Area and Mount Princeton Hot Springs. When he moved to Denver, he had a varied career that included working as a supervisor at the Perry Ellis mens store and as command center person for Allied Security at the Charles Schwab complex. He then became a locksmith and low voltage technician for CSP company.
His last employer was Interface Communications in Boulder as a low voltage technician installing access control panels, security cameras and wiring up the panels and programming the computer system to make it work.
He loved to go to a job site and hear what the customer needed and find a way to make that happen.
Colin was a very funny, artistic and creative person with a sometimes offbeat and sarcastic sense of humor, no doubt instilled by his parents. He loved to snowboard, play video games, watch movies, hang out with his son Aden and hang out with friends. He loved Pokémon, with his favorite character being Pikachu. He was very artistic, drawing the symbols on Audrey’s headstone, drawing tattoos for himself, other people and some he sold to the tattoo shops he patronized.
He kept in touch with a core group of his high school friends via Facebook and online gaming.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Audrey Morrissey in May of 2015.
He is survived by his father John Morrissey of Golden, his spouse Karlee Haupt and son Aden Mundt of Greeley and Charlie and Glenda Haupt of Centennial.
Graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. Please RSVP to the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Their email is lewisandglenn@yahoo.com
We will plan a gathering to reminisce after the service once we have an attendance number.
