Clayton Ogden

Clayton Noble Ogden, formerly of Buena Vista, passed away on March 23, 2023 at his home in Howard.
Mr. Ogden was born August 27, 1949. in Salida to Jack V. and Emma M. (Friend) Ogden.
Mr. Ogden lived in Buena Vista for many years. After retiring from Chaffee County Road and Bridge in August of 2014 after 22 years of service, he moved to Howard.
Mr. Ogden enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hunting and photography. He served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. During the war, Mr. Ogden was assigned to the USN’s River Assault Squadron, which was an American manned river ravine unit, for 18 months.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Anna Michelle Ogden.
He is survived by his son Clay (Kasey) Ogden of Salida and daughter Christina Ogden of Pueblo; grandsons Chance (Rylie) Ogden, Blake Ogden and Isaiah Wait; siblings Karen (Leroy) Holte of Tok, Alaska, Cheryl (Mike) Smith of Salida, Clif (Rita) Ogden of Howard and Doug (Stacie) Ogden of Palmer, Alaska; one niece, three nephews and four great-nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
