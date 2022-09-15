51, A wild child at heart
Charles “Chuck” Mitchell passed into eternity to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1970, in Ottawa, Ill., to John and Dolores “Dodie” Mitchell.
He grew up in Buena Vista and called Salida his home. Our hearts are heavy at how fast life slips away.
There’s a feeling in all of us, almost an unfairness to it because Chuck was so special in so many ways. He was an outdoorsman, a skilled construction worker and well known in Chaffee County for his passionate cooking. Camping in “4-Mile” was one of his favorite spots to be.
There was so much to love about Chuck. His three children and family were his pride and greatest enjoyment. Chuck has grandkids who will never forget “Grandpa Chuck’s” adventurous soul. Rock climbing, fishing, diving into the river with them, anything the grandkids wanted to do, “Grandpa Chuck” would be excited to join them. He was a wild child at heart and lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
Let’s continue to remember the Chuck we all knew and loved! We honor the kindness, love, lessons, memories and laughs that endeared Chuck to many. The memory of his bright smile, quick wit and silly personality will never be forgotten. Our broken hearts will forever feel the loss and emptiness of his absence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dodie Mitchell, and brother-in-law Kirk Lukrafka.
He is survived by Jesse (Megan) and Johnny (Maranda); daughter Ashley Mitchell (Ben); grandsons Dexter, Wyatt and Max; two granddaughters on the way; sisters Jo Ann Lukrafka and Carol (Randy) Sailor; brother Dan “Chris” Robers; nieces Brandi (Bryan) Cole and Alicia (Paul) Boykin; and nephews Tanner Lukrafka and Paul Berry.
Those fortunate enough to truly know him immediately recognized him as one who ended nearly every conversation with those he cared for with “love you.”
Burial was privately held with the family.
