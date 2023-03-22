Christopher Schodorf

Christopher M. Schodorf of Nathrop died on Feb. 25, 2023 while in Belize.
He was born on July 26, 1970 in Colorado Springs to Henry Schodorf and Mary Anne Ginns.
He grew up in England and Colorado Springs and moved to Gunnison with his family in 2001. From there he spent many years working in IT within the community before moving to Nathrop for retirement.
Chris, a.k.a. Topher, lived a life full of laughter, fun, adventure and shenanigans. He enjoyed the outdoors, his friends and traveling. He was always someone who could bring a smile to your face with his sense of humor.
He is survived by his three children: Kylie, 22; Trent, 17; and Skylar, 11.
A celebration of life will be held sometime this summer. Please contact Brian Muth or Kylie Schodorf after 5 p.m. for details.
