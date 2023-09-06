Christopher Lynn Hanes, 75, of Salida died August 24, 2023, in Denver from complications following a kidney transplant.
He was born October 3, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kansas to Earl and Margaret Hanes. Chris lived in Kansas until 1962, when the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado where he graduated from Harrison High School in 1965. He later moved to Buena Vista, Colorado in 1968 where he was employed at Climax Mine for 9 years, as well as Pridemore Construction. He later moved to Sunnyvale, California and began working in electronics. Upon moving back to Buena Vista, CO, in 1983, he continued working in electronics with his employment at ASI Power Technologies, later renamed Power and Control Services. In 1992 Chris purchased Power and Control Services and adopted the name Western Control Systems, a manufacturer of electrical control cabinets used at electric power sub stations. He maintained a successful business for over 20 years before retiring in 2013.
Chris loved living in the mountains, along with hiking, skiing, gardening and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed road trips through the country either on his Triumph motorcycle or Mazda Miata. In 1984 he married Diana Clayton Hanes with whom he raised two children. He continued working on electronics even after retirement, building mostly speakers and stereo equipment, as he loved listening to his LPs and Reel to Reel tapes. In 2015 Chris and his wife began spending winters in Florence, Arizona where they could continue hiking and biking year-round.
He was preceded in death by his parents and Sister Holly Spence.
Survivors include, his wife, Diana Hanes. Children; Aaron Hanes and Rochelle Hanes; his brothers Nelson Patrick (Pat) Hanes, Kipton Canfield (K.C.) Hanes and Terrence (Terry) Hanes; his sister Summer Hanes Nyberg and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held, and the location and time will be announced at a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.