Charles Gilmore

Charles “Chuck” Walter Gilmore was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Denver to Mark Alan Gilmore, Sr. and LaVerne Buettow.
Chuck passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 17, 2021. In life, we loved you dearly, and in death, we do the same.
As a strong-willed young man, he was known for his handiwork in many fields, as a contractor, woodworker and computer technician (before it even had a name).
His dedication in his career could only be exceeded by his devotion to his family and friends. We will admire the memories he left with his sense of humor because his pranks and jokes never failed to make us laugh.
After Chuck and Sally proudly purchased their home and moved to Buena Vista in 2000, he found a passion for pursuing nature photography and exploring the beautiful Collegiate Peaks.
His time was happily spent being chased by bears and bighorn sheep, fishing one of the many streams, hiking along charming hidden trails, and four-wheeling his favorite Blazer up to timberline.
He was also an AA volunteer sponsor.
Preceded in death by wife, Sally Gilmore nee Auten, parents Mark Gilmore and LaVerne Buettow, siblings Judith and Mark
Chuck was survived by sisters Susan and Mary, daughter Kristen, son Jon Walker and step-kids Stephanie and Matt;
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer for both Chuck and Sally.
