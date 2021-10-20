Charles Brenner

78, architect, Peace Corps volunteer in Gabon
Charles “Chuck” F. Brenner went home to Jesus Sept. 24. He was born in Chicago, Ill., Sept. 22, 1943 to William and Evelyn (Schroeder) Brenner.
At the age of 10 his parents decided the country would be a better place to raise their youngest, so they moved to Koontz Lake, Ind.
There he built a sailboat, caught turtles and learned to duck hunt. On a family visit to Colorado to see his older brother, an architect, Chuck decided he also wanted to pursue that career path.
He was a graduate of Montana State University in Bozeman. During his college years he took time to volunteer with the Peace Corps and served in Gabon.
When he graduated, he served in VISTA in Salt Lake City, Utah where he met his future wife Sharon.
They were married March 22, 1975 at First Methodist Church. Chuck thought it was convenient that the wedding date was exactly 6 months from his birthday.
He liked to golf, fish, do yard and garden work, pen and ink sketches and home improvement projects. He enjoyed designing the annual Christmas card that was sent to friends and family.
He and Sharon lived in Twin Lakes for many years and attended Valley Fellowship Church in Buena Vista.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon; brothers, William “Bill” of Ft. Collins and Don of Las Cruces, N.M.; nieces Tamara, Erica and Marcia; great-nephews and great-nieces.
A Memorial Service was held Oct. 9, in Colorado Springs.
