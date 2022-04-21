A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 11 at the American Legion Hall in Buena Vista for Floyd L. Fauser, who worked at Climax Molybdenum for 47 years.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Offroad rental business opens on 24 North in BV
- Easter egg hunts set for Salida, Poncha Springs
- USFS finalizes ebike use directives
- Buena Vista trustees deny annexation for housing plan
- ‘Dismissed’, Judge nixes attempt to keep unaffiliated voters from casting ballots in primary
- School band makes Disneyland trip. Finally
- Adam Martinez withdraws from race
- Linda Puckett
- Earth Day returns to Salida
- Locals Concert hits BV May 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.