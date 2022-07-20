A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Toland (Mar. 7, 1926-Jan.3, 2022) will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the High Country Church of the Nazarene, 30275 U.S. Hwy 24-North, Buena Vista.
