Celebration of Life service Jun 9, 2022

Floyd Fauser

A Celebration of Life for Floyd L. Fauser (Nov. 18, 1938-Feb. 18, 2022) will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the American Legion Hall, 338 N. Railroad St., Buena Vista.
