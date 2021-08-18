Celebration of Life: Nancy Walters Aug 18, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Chisman Walters passed away Oct. 31, 2020.A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held beginning at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Chaffee County Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Editor's Picks Statewide DUI enforcement ramps up as summer winds down Updated 14 hrs ago Targeted, not all-day masking for Buena Vista schools; guest speaker Sunday Updated 14 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHRRMC placed on lockdown WednesdayRenewal: Billy Strings to unveil new record at Buena Vista showWorld debut in Buena VistaHospital locked down following threatMotorcyclist dies in wreckRandal HendrieReginald NelsonCHA launches housing survey, seeks board membersBaseball Demons earn 5 all-state spotsKasen Grey Cogan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMeet Me at the Creek decision prompts reactions (1) Top Ads featured The Colorado DoC is higing 18-20 year olds @ $22/hr Updated Aug 6, 2021 Newspaper Ads The Colorado DoC is higing 18-20 year olds @ $22/hr Bulletin Featured Videos Moose Attacks Are Increasing Dango Rose yoga session John Popper, Brothers Keeper and Jono Manson CU Boulder: Rendezvous with an asteroid Mutton Bustin' Finals - Chaffee County Fair
Commented